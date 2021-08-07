BEIJING, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) ::With access to five of Pakistan's best films, the Chinese audience could know more about the Pakistani culture and enjoy its beauty, said China Film Administration.

Co-organized by Pakistani Embassy in Beijing and China Film Administration and hosted by China Film Archive (aka CFA), the first ever Pakistan Film Week kicked off in Beijing, China on August 4.

The film week is one of the series of commemorative activities throughout the year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and 5 Pakistani movies are being presented.

I've seen the 2018 Urdu-language film 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' and I do like it! I can hardly wait to see these five Pakistani movies! a Chinese movie fan said excitedly, adding that the story of trials and tribulations of a group of patriotic young cadets who became Pakistan's best fighter pilots moved the Chinese audience a lot.

Year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. We would like to take the importation of Parwaaz Hai Junoon as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in film industry between both countries, noted Xiao Ping, president of China Film Import & Export Corporation, in an exclusive interview with China Economic Net.

In the future, China will stay tuned for Pakistani films, take into account their genres and market performance and choose the suitable ones for Chinese audiences, Xiao Ping said.

According to Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, the first Pakistani film, namely, Motorcycle Girl, is a biographical adventure drama film based on the life of a young motorcyclist Zenith Irfan.

Aged 18, Zenith Irfan hails from the city of Lahore, became an overnight sensation when she traveled by motorcycle through a challenging mountain region in northern Pakistan to fulfill her late father's wish of driving up the legendary Khunjerab Pass leading to China-Pakistan border.

The movie is about women empowerment breaking the stereotypical image of a Pakistani woman. It also captures well the beauty of northern areas of Pakistan.

The other four movies are Blind love (2016), Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017), Bin Roye (2015), and Ho Mann Jahaan (2015).