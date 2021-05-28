UrduPoint.com
Chinese, Austrian FMs Exchange Congratulations On 50th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday exchanged congratulatory messages with Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Wang said China and Austria have gone through 50 years of ups and downs hand in hand, with political mutual trust and practical cooperation in various fields between the two sides being continuously deepened, and bilateral traditional friendship growing stronger.

As staunch defenders of multilateralism, the two countries have carried out sound cooperation in international and regional affairs, Wang said, noting that since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, China has stood with Austria to overcome difficulties.

Wang said he is willing to work with Schallenberg to take the 50th anniversary as a new starting point and contribute to the vigorous development of China-Austria friendly strategic partnership in the next 50 years.

In his message, Schallenberg said since the establishment of Austria-China friendly strategic partnership in 2018, bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries has been continuously strengthened, which has played a positive role in world peace and stability.

Schallenberg said he stands ready to work with Wang to jointly push forward the development of Austria-China cooperation in various fields.

