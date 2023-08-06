Open Menu

Chinese Authorities Allocate Additional $50 Million To Flood-hit Regions

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Chinese authorities allocate additional $50 million to flood-hit regions

Beijing, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese authorities on Sunday earmarked an additional 350 million Yuan (about $50 million) to assist flood-hit regions of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and also provinces in northeast China, according to Xinhua.

So far, the central government has allocated 520 million yuan (about $72 million) in natural disaster relief funds to the above-mentioned regions, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Local governments can use these funds for disaster relief, emergency response, relocating residents, seeking to address flood-related hazards, and restoring damaged homes, the authorities said.

Torrential rainstorms and floods have wreaked havoc in north and northeast China over the past week.

Related Topics

China Tianjin Beijing Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

14 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

14 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

14 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

14 hours ago
Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

14 hours ago
 Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

14 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

14 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

14 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous