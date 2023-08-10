Chinese authorities stress rescue and relief efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese flood control authorities discussed the current rain, floods, geological disaster situation, and the trend of Typhoon Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, according to a consultation meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was held by the office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management, joined by the China Meteorological Administration, the Ministry of Water Resources, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and provincial-level flood control offices.

Water levels surpassed the alert line in parts of the Haihe and the Songhua rivers, the meeting said, adding that Typhoon Khanun may affect northeast China and bring strong wind and rain.

The meeting called for intensifying search and rescue operations for missing individuals, facilitating the relocation of flood-affected residents in advance, and preventing potential secondary disasters.

The Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched a professional flood drainage team of 210 people, carrying 111 sets of flood drainage vehicles and equipment Wednesday.

China has maintained a level-II emergency response in Tianjin and a level-III response in Beijing, Hebei, Jilin, and Heilongjiang.