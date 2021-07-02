UrduPoint.com
Chinese Auto Makers Invited To Explore Pakistan's Electric Vehicles Market

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Chinese auto makers invited to explore Pakistan's electric vehicles market

BEIJING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Yasir Ilyas Khan has invited the Chinese auto makers to visit Pakistan and explore opportunities in the electric vehicle market.

He made these remarks while addressing the 34th Electric Vehicle Conference held in Nanjing, China.

Director and CEO of International Special Economic Zones,Muhammad Tauseef Zaman expressed his gratitude and congratulated the largest electric vehicle congress in China.

This conference would bring new opportunities for technology, new possibilities for employment, a renewed focus on environmental safeguards, a new hope for planet earth, and a bright future for the youth of both countries, they opined.

The Chinese delegates, developers of electric vehicles, took a substantial interest in Pakistan and exploring the prospects it offers to the rising industry.

A few of have already set up and are producing EV products in Pakistan, and many companies expressed an interest in investing in this region.

Regarding this interest, an EV company that is already working on Belt and Road industrial park expressed intent of investing $1.

5 billion into Pakistan's EV sector.

This is a new beginning of bilateral relations between both countries, which were already very warm and cordial.

Pakistani EV researcher, Dr. Danish Ali Shah, presented his research to China's EV sector for producing better vehicles.

The integral role played by Pakistani scientists, engineers and researchers offer a new hope and opportunity for their country and allows them to ride alongside China's wave of technological and industrial development, and opens career paths in the multifaceted realms of mechatronics engineering.

The event displayed all sort of latest EV from the Industry. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque sent a video message at the conference.

Deputy Counsel General in Shanghai, Nawab Ali Rohoojo, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CEO of Pakistan Railway Construction Company, Najam Saeed, and Director of I-SEZ Muhammad Tauseef Zaman interacted with the conference via video link.

The event was held as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

