Chinese automaker FAW Group reports sales surge

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Leading Chinese automaker FAW Group Co., Ltd. sold 231,881 vehicles in February, a 379.2 percent year-on-year surge, according to the company.

There were 13,009 sales of its leading sedan brand Hongqi in the period, an increase of 246.7 percent from the same period last year.

A total of 41,690 vehicles from its truck subsidiary FAW Jiefang were sold, up 215.9 percent.

The group's joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and FAW Toyota also reported sales growth of 444.5 percent and 654.9 percent, respectively.

Founded in 1953 in the northeastern city of Changchun, capital of Jilin Province, FAW Group is seen as the cradle of China's auto industry.