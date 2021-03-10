UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Automaker FAW Group Reports Sales Surge

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

Chinese automaker FAW Group reports sales surge

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Leading Chinese automaker FAW Group Co., Ltd. sold 231,881 vehicles in February, a 379.2 percent year-on-year surge, according to the company.

There were 13,009 sales of its leading sedan brand Hongqi in the period, an increase of 246.7 percent from the same period last year.

A total of 41,690 vehicles from its truck subsidiary FAW Jiefang were sold, up 215.9 percent.

The group's joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and FAW Toyota also reported sales growth of 444.5 percent and 654.9 percent, respectively.

Founded in 1953 in the northeastern city of Changchun, capital of Jilin Province, FAW Group is seen as the cradle of China's auto industry.

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles Jilin Changchun Same February From Industry Toyota

Recent Stories

SC rejects PTI’s plea to suspend ECP’s order f ..

16 minutes ago

OPPO Launches OPPO A15s: Bigger Storage, Bigger Sc ..

35 minutes ago

PCB invites applications for clubs registration

39 minutes ago

India reports 17,921 new coronavirus cases

46 minutes ago

Local Press: Second Barakah unit to power the UAE ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 March 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.