Chinese automaker FAW jiefang produces 8 millionth vehicle

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :FAW Jiefang, a truck subsidiary of China's leading automaker FAW Group, saw its 8 millionth vehicle roll off the production line on Tuesday.

FAW Jiefang produced 267,770 complete vehicles in the first half of this year, up 15.

3 percent year on year, and sold 339,230 trucks, up 21.9 percent year on year.

Since the first Jiefang truck left the factory gates in 1956, the brand has expanded its presence to some 80 countries and regions.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in the northeastern province of Jilin, the state-owned FAW Group is known as the cradle of China's auto industry.