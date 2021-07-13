UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Automaker FAW Jiefang Produces 8 Millionth Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Chinese automaker FAW jiefang produces 8 millionth vehicle

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :FAW Jiefang, a truck subsidiary of China's leading automaker FAW Group, saw its 8 millionth vehicle roll off the production line on Tuesday.

FAW Jiefang produced 267,770 complete vehicles in the first half of this year, up 15.

3 percent year on year, and sold 339,230 trucks, up 21.9 percent year on year.

Since the first Jiefang truck left the factory gates in 1956, the brand has expanded its presence to some 80 countries and regions.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in the northeastern province of Jilin, the state-owned FAW Group is known as the cradle of China's auto industry.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Vehicle Jilin Industry

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Indonesia

2 minutes ago

PSL faces difficulties in scheduling next season

32 minutes ago

Sri Lanka administers over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccin ..

52 minutes ago

Clashes in refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray: huma ..

52 minutes ago

Formula One star Norris 'shaken' after Euro final ..

52 minutes ago

Pak-Uzbekistan negotiate to enhance cooperation in ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.