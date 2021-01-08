UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Automaker FAW Reports Double-digit Revenue Growth In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Chinese automaker FAW reports double-digit revenue growth in 2020

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co., Ltd., China's leading automaker, saw its revenue increase 12.5 percent year on year in 2020 to 695 billion Yuan (about 107 billion U.S. Dollars).

The company sold a total of 3.7 million vehicles last year.

Sales of its leading sedan brand Hongqi exceeded 200,000 vehicles in the period, an annual increase of about 100 percent, according to data from the company.

The company said it stepped up its digital transformation in research and development, manufacturing and marketing in 2020, significantly raising its efficiency in R&D and production.

Founded in 1953 in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, FAW Group is dubbed the cradle of China's auto industry.

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles Jilin Changchun 2020 From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

9 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

9 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

9 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

9 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.