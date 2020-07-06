UrduPoint.com
Chinese Automaker Geely Sees Sales Increase In June

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Chinese automaker Geely sees sales increase in June

BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese automaker Geely automobile Holdings Limited on Monday reported a sales increase in June.

The company sold 110,129 units last month, up about 21 percent year on year and up about 1 percent month on month. Of the total, 8,750 units were new energy vehicles.

In the first half of this year, the company sold a total of 530,446 units, down about 19 percent from the same period last year. The figure accounted for around 38 percent of the company's full-year sales target.

As sales in the Chinese market showed signs of strong recovery in the second quarter of the year, the company said in a statement that it decided to maintain its annual sales target of 1.41 million units.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

