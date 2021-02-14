UrduPoint.com
Chinese Automaker Geely's Sales Up In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese automaker Geely automobile Holdings Limited reported a year-on-year sales growth in January.The company sold 156,326 units last month, up by about 40 percent year on year.

In breakdown, sales of sedans stood at 60,823 units in January, while that of sport utility vehicles reached 93,827 units.

The car-maker exported a total of 10,031 units last month, surging by more than 340 percent from the same period last year.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

