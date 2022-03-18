UrduPoint.com

Chinese Banks Report Net Forex Purchase In February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Chinese banks report net forex purchase in February

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese banks witnessed a net foreign exchange purchase last month, data from the country's forex regulator showed on Friday.

Chinese lenders bought 160.1 billion U.S. Dollars worth of foreign currencies and sold 155.9 billion dollars' worth in February.

It resulted in a net purchase of 4.2 billion dollars, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

>