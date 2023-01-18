UrduPoint.com

Chinese Banks See Net Forex Purchase In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Chinese banks see net forex purchase in 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) --:Chinese banks reported a net foreign exchange purchase and stable cross-border capital flows in 2022, an official with the country's forex regulator said Wednesday.

The banks recorded a net forex purchase of 107.3 billion U.S.

Dollars in 2022, said Wang Chunying, deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's Currency, the renminbi, remained generally stable at a reasonable and equilibrium level last year, with its two-way fluctuation and strong flexibility, Wang said.

Current account and foreign direct investment surpluses helped stabilize cross-border capital flows, Wang noted, adding that China's current account is expected to record a surplus at a balanced level in 2023.

Related Topics

Exchange China Billion

Recent Stories

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: San ..

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

42 minutes ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

2 hours ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.