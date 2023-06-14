UrduPoint.com

Chinese Brands Buck Downward Trend, Sustain Robust Growth Momentum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese brands bucked the downward trend and sustained robust growth momentum in the post-pandemic era, according to a report released by the international market research firm Kantar on Wednesday.

A total of 14 Chinese brands entered the 2023 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking against the backdrop of a decrease in the overall brand value of 100 global brands on the chart.

Tencent and Alibaba ranked seventh and 14th in the overall ranking, registering a brand value of 141.02 billion U.S. Dollars and 91.9 billion U.S. dollars, respectively.

Apple retained its crown as the world's most valuable brand, and Google and microsoft ranked second and third, respectively, on the chart.

Chinese fast-fashion brand SHEIN and bottled water giant Nongfu Spring entered the list for the first time with brand values of 24.25 billion U.S. dollars and 21.76 billion U.S. dollars, respectively.

