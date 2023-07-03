Open Menu

Chinese Brands Top Electric Car Sales In Israel In H1

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Chinese brands top electric car sales in Israel in H1

JERUSALEM, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:Chinese brands topped Israel's electric car sales chart in the first half of 2023, according to data released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Sunday.

Between January and June, the Chinese carmaker BYD sold 9,698 cars in Israel, mainly the subcompact crossover SUV Atto 3, while Geely Auto Group, another Chinese carmaker, sold 4,492 vehicles during the same period, all of which were Geometry C compact crossovers.

On the chart, American carmaker Tesla came in third by selling 3,298 cars, followed by South Korea's Hyundai Motor, which sold 3,134 cars.

In sales of gasoline-powered cars in Israel, Chinese automaker Chery automobile Corporation ranked seventh, with 8,164 cars sold in the first half of the year.

Related Topics

Israel China Vehicles Vehicle Car Same South Korea January June Sunday All Tesla Hyundai

Recent Stories

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

36 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

1 hour ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

4 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

14 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

17 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

20 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

20 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

20 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous