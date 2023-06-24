Open Menu

Chinese Bridge Competition Concludes At King Abdulaziz University

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Chinese bridge competition concludes at King Abdulaziz University

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The 22nd International Chinese Bridge Competition for students of Saudi universities, in its second season in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, concluded on Thursday by announcing the winners of the final stage of the competition, which King Abdulaziz University organized, in cooperation with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at King Fahd Center for Medical Research.

The Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom, Yin Lijun, attended the competition that saw the participation of 30 students from four Saudi universities, including 13 students who qualified for the final stage. The judges were faculty members from the Minzu University of China.

Related Topics

China Saudi Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

8 minutes ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

38 minutes ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

2 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

2 hours ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

3 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

3 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

4 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

4 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous