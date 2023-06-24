Chinese bridge competition concludes at King Abdulaziz University

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The 22nd International Chinese Bridge Competition for students of Saudi universities, in its second season in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, concluded on Thursday by announcing the winners of the final stage of the competition, which King Abdulaziz University organized, in cooperation with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at King Fahd Center for Medical Research.

The Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom, Yin Lijun, attended the competition that saw the participation of 30 students from four Saudi universities, including 13 students who qualified for the final stage. The judges were faculty members from the Minzu University of China.