Chinese Bridge Language Contest Held In Laos

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A contest as part of the 21st Chinese Bridge Chinese proficiency competition has been held in the Lao capital.

The latest edition here for college students of the Chinese Bridge Chinese proficiency competition, which is an annual event for non-Chinese students in various countries, was held in the Confucius Institute at the National University of Laos (NUOL) on Friday.

Vice President of NUOL Phosy Thipdavanh said in his opening remarks that the Chinese Bridge competition has been an important platform to inspire Lao students to learn more about the Chinese language and culture.

He encouraged contestants to become envoys of friendship between the two countries, and contribute to promotion of the Laos-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership as well as construction of the Laos-China community with a shared future.

Counselor of the Chinese embassy in Laos Qin Chen said in his speech that he is delighted to see people in Laos attach great importance to the Chinese language teaching, noting that many Lao schools have included the Chinese language course in their curriculum.

The Chinese diplomat expressed hope that young people of the two countries will learn more about each other's culture and language and become envoys of bilateral friendship.

Qin encouraged Lao students to help increase the mutual understanding and further develop ties between the two peoples and countries.

The Chinese proficiency competition themed "One world, One family" comprised the three sections of speech, real time Q&A, and talent show.

