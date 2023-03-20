UrduPoint.com

Chinese-built Belgrade-Novi Sad Railway Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Serbia,mARCH 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Chinese-built Belgrade-Novi sad high-speed railway marked its first anniversary on Sunday, having transported nearly 3 million people between Serbia's two largest cities since operation last year.

The around 80-km-long, Belgrade-Novi Sad railway section has been carrying passengers at speeds of up to 200 km per hour since March 2022.

The anniversary also marked a significant turning point in the further development of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, Serbia's prime minister, said at the ceremony at the Novi Sad railway station.

"Today ... we know that we are capable, and we are ready to move forward, and we know that we will construct the remaining section to the border with Hungary," she said, referring to the about 350-km-long Belgrade-Budapest railway.

