BEIJING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haq said on Friday that the present government has offered special incentives to the Chinese businessmen for relocation of Pakistan's industries.

He made these remarks while speaking at a seminar held on the theme of "Industrial Cooperation and Development of Industrial Parks under CPEC".

The event organized to deepen industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China was co-hosted by China Civil Engineering Construction Cooperation (CCECC) and Research and Development International (RDI).

Thanking Chinese businessmen for their interest, the ambassador briefed them about the favorable investment policies of Pakistan to attract foreign investment especially from China.

He reiterated Pakistan's complete commitment to all ongoing CPEC projects as envisaged by the leadership and the peoples of the two countries.

The event was part of the activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China. It was attended by Dr. Zhao Baige, Vice-Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee of 12th NPC; Ying Xiong, Director General of International Department of National Development and Reform Commission (NRDC), and Chen Sichang, General Manager of CCECC.

Senior representatives of the leading enterprises of Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, infrastructure development, paper and packaging, electronic appliances, agricultural machinery and ICT were also participated in the event.

The companies representative briefed the Ambassador about their ongoing projects and presented specific proposals for expanding their business operations in Pakistan.

Sharing their views, Dr. Zhao Baige and Director General (NDRC) underscored that Chinese government had always encouraged both its private enterprises and SOEs to explore and deepen business linkages with Pakistan.

They expressed satisfaction at the steady pace of development of several SEZs in Pakistan being established under CPEC and encouraged Chinese enterprises to invest in the industrial sector of Pakistan.

The ambassador expressed hope that Chinese businessmen would continue to prioritize Pakistan for trade and investment and benefit from country's favourable business environment.