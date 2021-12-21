UrduPoint.com

Chinese Calligraphers, Painters Display Art Work At Exhibition In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Chinese calligraphers, painters display art work at exhibition in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Renowned Chinese calligraphers and painters displayed their exquisite art work at China-Pakistan Traditional Art Exhibition held at the Pakistan Embassy here on Tuesday.

The exhibition, jointly organized by the Pakistan Embassy Beijing and Feng Jing Man Yuan Painting and Calligraphy Gallery was part of the celebratory events marking the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The exhibition featured art works of leading Chinese calligraphers and painters; Yuan Fao, Shule Tan, Yunguang Shao, Dimao Zhang, Guangyu Wang, Zaimin Tian, Xueqin Cao Yuxuan Shangguan, Qing Zhao and Shenglin Lin.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque highlighted the importance of traditional arts and the role it plays in promoting the people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

He especially praised the style and rich imagination of the art works and hoped that the artistic affinity between the two cultures would add another avenue in further solidifying the bilateral relations.

Ambassador Moin observed that the fine arts and performing art like paintings, drama, music and literature were important factors in bringing the people of China and Pakistan more closer.

"Over 130 events have been organized so far and majority of them were related to the field of culture, art, literature and paintings," he added.

He also proposed the establishment of Pakistan-China Cultural Corridor for further promotion of cultural and people to people exchanges between the two countries and expressed the hope that it would be put into practice soon.

Ambassador Moin also acknowledged efforts of Ms Chao Sun for conceiving idea of art exhibition and thanked her for organizing the event.

Ms Chao Sun expressed the pleasure for organizing the exhibition and said that display of Chinese traditional art work and pictures was an effort to show friendship of the Chinese people.

She hoped that the artists of the two countries would together create a new chapter of friendship and a bright future.

The event was attended by artists, calligraphers, media representatives and diplomats. At the conclusion of the event, Ambassador Moin presented awards and certificates to the participating artists.

