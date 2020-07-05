UrduPoint.com
Chinese Capital Reports Two New Local COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Chinese capital reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the seventh consecutive day the city has seen a single-digit increase in cases, Beijing municipal health commission said on Sunday.

The two new cases were both registered in Fengtai District. The infection total has risen to 334 since June 11, when the first case from the Xinfadi market cluster was detected.

According to the municipal health commission, one more patient recovered on Saturday, taking the total of recoveries to 10, the commission said.

As many as 29 asymptomatic people are currently under medical observation in the Chinese capital.

Meanwhile, a total of eight new COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Saturday including six from overseas, and two local transmissions in Beijing. There were no new deaths, the Chinese health authorities added.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,553, and the cumulative death toll at 4,634 with 99 asymptomatic patients under medical observation.

