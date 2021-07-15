UrduPoint.com
Chinese Chef De Mission Announces Goals For Tokyo Olympics

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese chef de mission Gou Zhongwen has asked the athletes to go all out at the Tokyo Olympic Games and keep China in the leading group.

China finished third in the gold medals table and second in terms of overall number of medals at the 2016 Rio Games with 26 golds, 18 silvers and 26 bronzes.

Also head of China's State General Administration of Sport, Gou called for athletes to fight for the glory of their country with pride, honor, and responsibility to achieve their goals in Tokyo and ensure that China stay in the top part of both the gold medal tally and overall medals table.

With zero tolerance towards doping, Gou also urged athletes to compete with sportsmanship and discipline to show the Olympic spirit.

As China sends its largest delegation to an overseas Olympic Games, with 777 members including 431 athletes, Gou also stressed the importance of implementing strict epidemic prevention and control measures to ensure the safety of the Chinese delegation during their stay in Japan.The Tokyo Olympic Games will open on the evening of July 23.

