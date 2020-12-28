Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years over Wuhan virus reports: lawyer

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed Monday for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said, almost a year after the virus first surfaced in the central China city.

Zhang Zhan, 37, was sentenced after a brief hearing in Shanghai, Ren Quanniu, one of her defence lawyers, told reporters.