Chinese Citizen Journalist Jailed For Four Years Over Wuhan Virus Reports: Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:40 AM

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years over Wuhan virus reports: lawyer

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed Monday for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said, almost a year after the virus first surfaced in the central China city.

Zhang Zhan, 37, was sentenced after a brief hearing in Shanghai, Ren Quanniu, one of her defence lawyers, told reporters.

