Chinese City Locks Down 13 Million Residents To Fight Covid Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The northern Chinese city of Xi'an ordered all 13 million residents to stay home in a strict lockdown Wednesday, while dramatically tightening travel controls to fight a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

With Beijing preparing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, China is on high alert as it fights local outbreaks in several cities.

Xi'an reported 52 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 143 since December 9.

From midnight on Thursday, all households may only "send one household member outside once every two days to purchase necessities," with all others ordered to remain indoors except for emergencies, the city government said in a statement on its official Weibo social media account.

