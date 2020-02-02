Chinese city outside virus epicentre shuts down

Beijing, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou restricted the movement of residents and closed roads on Sunday in the most drastic steps taken by authorities outside the epicentre of a deadly virus.

Only one resident per household is allowed to go out every two days to buy necessities, authorities said in the city of nine million, while 46 highway toll stations have been closed.

Zhejiang province has the highest number of confirmed cases outside central Hubei province, with 265 in Wenzhou.