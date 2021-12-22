UrduPoint.com

Chinese City Sharply Restricts Travel To Fight Covid Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:20 PM

Chinese city sharply restricts travel to fight Covid outbreak

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The northern Chinese city of Xi'an dramatically tightened Covid travel controls Wednesday to fight a growing outbreak, with people banned from boarding trains without official permission and hundreds of flights cancelled.

With Beijing preparing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, China is on high alert as it fights local outbreaks in several cities.

Xi'an reported 52 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 143 since December 9.

From Wednesday, residents are blocked from leaving the city by train without an official letter stating the trip is essential, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It came a day after the city began testing all of its 13 million residents.

Around 90 residential areas were locked down, a government notice said Tuesday, though it did not specify how many people were affected by them.

Long-distance bus stations were closed and authorities have set up disease control checkpoints on highways out of Xi'an, government notices said.

More than 85 percent of flights to and from the city's main airport have been grounded, according to flight tracker VariFlight.

Inside the city, passenger capacity has been slashed on buses and trains, and schools closed.

Large indoor recreation venues remain shuttered, while the museum housing the world-famous Terracotta Army -- the 2,000-year-old mausoleum of China's first emperor -- has shut until further notice.

China has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through a zero-Covid strategy involving tight border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines.

Even a single case can lead to a swift imposition of curbs.

The southern city of Dongxing on Tuesday ordered its 200,000 residents to isolate at home after an infection was detected.

Related Topics

Army China Alert Beijing Lead February December Border Olympics All From Government Million Airport Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Power generation increasing but nothing is done to ..

Power generation increasing but nothing is done to increase power consumption: M ..

13 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

14 minutes ago
 Libya vote 'impossible' Friday: parliament committ ..

Libya vote 'impossible' Friday: parliament committee

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 7,456 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 7,456 more COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 PHP ensuring crime free highways

PHP ensuring crime free highways

7 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Heavy Flooding in Malaysia Rises t ..

Death Toll From Heavy Flooding in Malaysia Rises to 27 - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.