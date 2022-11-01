UrduPoint.com

Chinese Coastal City Xiamen Sees Robust Growth In Trade With ASEAN

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

XIAMEN, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) --:China's coastal city of Xiamen recorded robust growth in trade with ASEAN countries in the first nine months of 2022, according to Xiamen Customs.

The value of the city's total import and export business with ASEAN countries from January to September hit 132.

7 billion Yuan (about 18.2 billion U.S. Dollars), up 13.5 percent year on year.

Exports rose 14.2 percent year on year to 54.6 billion yuan, while imports increased 13.1 percent to 78.1 billion yuan.

