UrduPoint.com

Chinese Companies Keen To Invest In Development Of Oil & Gas Sector Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Chinese companies keen to invest in development of oil & gas sector of Pakistan

BEIJING, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation from China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company (CPP) and China Zhenhua Import and Export Company called on Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque at the Embassy on Friday.

Led by Mr. Qi Huang, General Manager of CPP, and comprising senior executives from China Zhenhua, the delegation discussed their plan to invest in the development of oil and gas sector of Pakistan.

Huang briefed the Ambassador about the profile of CPP - a subsidiary of the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) - as well as mega projects successfully completed by the company in other countries and regions.

Ambassador Haque welcomed the interest of Chinese companies for investment in the oil and gas sector of Pakistan and briefed them about the huge potential for foreign investment in oil & gas sector and attractive investment policies of Pakistani government.

He remarked that Chinese companies were playing a major role in the development of various sectors of our economy and Pakistan would continue extending them full support and facilitation.

Ms. Duan Xiaoyu, newly appointed Honorary Investment Counselor of Pakistan was also present at this occasion. Other potential areas of foreign investment also came under discussion during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import China Company Oil Gas From Government

Recent Stories

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" ..

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" authored by Naheed Sultan Mir ..

2 minutes ago
 Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T2 ..

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

16 minutes ago
 Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2 ..

Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

44 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.