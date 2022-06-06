UrduPoint.com

Chinese Companies See Sci-tech Investment Up Over Decade: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Chinese companies see sci-tech investment up over decade: official

BEIJING, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese enterprises' investment in science and technology has continued to increase over the past decade, an official said Monday.

Investment in science and technology by enterprises accounted for more than 76 percent of the country's total research and development investment, said Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang at a press conference.

The number of China's high-tech companies rose from 49,000 more than a decade ago to 330,000 in 2021, whose research and development investment accounted for 70 percent of the total such investment of Chinese companies, Wang said.

In 2012, the country's high-tech companies paid 800 billion Yuan (about 120 billion U.S. Dollars) in taxes, and this number climbed to 2.3 trillion yuan in 2021, Wang said.

He added that the number of high-tech companies has exceeded 90 percent among all listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board and the Beijing Stock Exchange.

Related Topics

Technology Stock Exchange China Beijing Shanghai Stock Exchange All From Billion

Recent Stories

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

42 minutes ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

45 minutes ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

1 hour ago
 Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

2 hours ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.