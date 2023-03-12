UrduPoint.com

Chinese Company Committed To Bringing Pakistan Forward For Green Development

Published March 12, 2023

Chinese company committed to bringing Pakistan forward for green development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :As one of the key enterprises participating in the construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), POWERCHINA has been active in various fields such as energy, electricity, water management, and infrastructure investment in Pakistan since it entered the Pakistani market as early as 1987.

Over the past 36 years, it has completed 103 projects in Pakistan, including the first roller-compacted concrete (RCC) dam in Pakistan – the Gomal Zam Dam multipurpoose project, and the first mainstream hydropower station on the Indus River – the Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Project, the largest installed hydroopower station – the Tarbela 4th and 5th Extennsion Hydropower Project, and the largest wind farm – the Tricon Bosston 150 MW Wind Power Project, as per a statement issued here by the company.

In the past ten years, among the first 20 energy and infrastructure projects of the CPEC, the company has participated in the investment and construction of 11 projects.

It has consolidated the traditional power business, and continued to contribute to the development of new energy and other fields.

Pakistan's largest hydropower hub project currently being constructed by POWERCHINA, the Diamer Basha Dam Project, will become the tallest and largest RCC dam in the world, and is expected to provide Pakistan with 18.1 billion KWh of clean electricity every year.

As the project progresses, it is expected to provide more than 20,000 job opportunities, which is considered as one of the many positive effects of the project by Nadeem Ilyas, a Pakistani engineer of the project.

As one of the leading enterprises in China, POWERCHINA has carried out high-quality clean energy project construction and operation in accordance with international standards, and is committed to improving Pakistan's infrastructure conditions and alleviating local power shortages.

It has not only made important contributions to the sustainable development of Pakistan, but also played a key role in the development of CPEC.

