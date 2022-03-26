UrduPoint.com

Chinese Company Interested To Set Up Electric, Hybrid Manufacturing Unit In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Chinese company interested to set up electric, hybrid manufacturing unit in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :BYD, a major Chinese manufacturer of electric and hybrid vehicles based in Shenzhen showed interest in setting up their manufacturing unit in Pakistan.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was briefed by senior executives of BYD Co.Ltd during a recently held virtual meeting.

He was accompanied by the Embassy's economic team, Pakistan's Consul-general in Guangzhou also attended the meeting. During the meeting, an extensive discussion about the investment landscape of Pakistan was held.

BYD's executives briefed the ambassador about their company and entering the Pakistani market and interest in setting up their manufacturing unit.

BYD Co. Ltd is a major Chinese manufacture of electric and hybrid vehicles based in the city of Shenzhen.

Ambassador Haque noted that robust economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, and invited BYD's investment in Pakistan.

He briefed them about the attractive policies o the Government of Pakistan for investment in eclectic vehicles sector, and assured the Chinese enterprise of Embassy's full support for its planned endeavours in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Company Vehicles Shenzhen Guangzhou Enterprise Market Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th March 2022

1 hour ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

10 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

10 hours ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

10 hours ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>