Chinese company plans to construct chilli industrial park in Pakistan

QINGDAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Qingdao Lulu Agricultural Equipment company and a relevant departments of Pakistan will jointly construct a "Pakistan-China Chilli Industrial Park" in Lahore or Karachi, said, Chairman of the Chinese Commpany, Li Zhimin.

He signalled their intention to invest up to $10 million in "Pakistan-China Pepper Industrial Park", which will cover an area of 6.67 hectares and it will be completed in two phases.

Pakistani chillies will be processed into chilli powder, chilli paste and other products and sold in China, middle East, Europe and the United States and other markets, Li told China Economic Net.

"Pakistan is a resource-rich country, while we got resources and experience in manufacturing and industry management. It would be a good complement. That's why we're going to invest in chilli industry in Pakistan," he noted.

Li Zhimin as business representative from Jiaozhou, Qingdao met with a delegation led by Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque last month when 2021 Shanghai Cooperation Organization International Investment and Trade Expo and SCO Qingdao Forum on Local Economic and Trade Cooperation was held.

Both sides carried on discussions on chilli cooperation and bilateral investment and finalized the details of the company's future investment in Pakistan and reached a strategic cooperation agreement.

It is reported that China's overall agricultural mechanization has reached 71%, and the mechanization of major grain crops has been fully realized. We're happy that we could do our part to provide corresponding resources and experience reference for the development of agricultural mechanization for our iron-clad brother Pakistan" explained Li.

"The cooperation will enable the reallocation of the market share and brand influence of Pakistani chilli in China, as chilli in China has long been imported from India," Li said, adding that it will also help improve local chilli varieties and the mechanization of chilli processing in Pakistan.