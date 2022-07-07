Chinese company signs another RMB 120 million electric project with Pakistan

BEIJING, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Shanghai Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Engineering Co.Ltd.(SPTD) signed an EPC contract over a 220kV transmission line with Pakistan's largest real estate developer Bahria Town on July 1st. The estimated cost of the project is RMB 120million.

Chief Representative of SPTD, Guo Dong, along with General Manager of Bahria Town Khalid Mehmood attended the signing ceremony and signed the contract on behalf of both sides, China Economic Net reported.

Shanghai Electric has been keen on benefiting Pakistan and its people's well-being. The successful signing of the project marks another milestone for Pak-China friendship, Guo Dong commented. Khalid Mehmood stated that the two leading firms of their industry together will definitely usher in a new era for further cooperation.

The project aims at building a 12.75 kilometer-long 220kV double circuit transmission line at the 220kV Bahria Town Substation, with an estimated construction time limit of 20 months. SPTD will be in charge of the design, supply, installation, commissioning and trial operation of the project.

Over the years, Shanghai Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Engineering Co.Ltd. has been actively exploring new co-op modes. This is the first time that the company has signed an EPC contract with a private business owner outside the power industry. The company is optimistic about the future exploration of Pakistan's power sector.