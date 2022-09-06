UrduPoint.com

Chinese Company To Establish Automatic Weather Station In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Chinese company to establish automatic weather station in Pakistan

BEIJING, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Chinese meteorological company will set up an automatic weather station and is looking forward to building meteorological labs in Pakistan.

"Currently, we are working on the provision of automatic weather stations (AWS) and technologies. If conditions permit, we are also looking to building meteorological labs with our Pakistani partners, Zhuge, CEO of ZOGLAB, a professional Chinese manufacturer specialized in instruments for atmosphere and environment, told China Economic Net (CEN).

The quantity and quality of meteorological equipment in China top the world. For customers in South and Southeast Asia, Chinese meteorological equipment is more cost-effective compared with similar products with the same index and precision manufactured in the US and European countries.

"A set of automatic weather station sold at around RMB 300,000 by western countries can be bought at around RMB 200,000 from China," he said, citing the AWS for field environment monitoring displayed during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) which ended yesterday in Beijing.

"The cost is controlled at RMB 50,000-60,000. Automatic Weather Station is a very economical option for Pakistan compared with the radars and satellites which require long-term, huge investment", Zhuge added.

According to the CEO, Pakistan and China can also collaborate to establish meteorological standards to improve the accuracy of the data acquired by the existing weather stations.

Taking a step further, China can provide the meteorological radars, satellite receivers, etc. to Pakistan to set up a three-dimensional meteorological observation system that covers equipment on the ground, in the sea, in the air and in the space", informed Zhuge.

He further elaborated that meteorological alert is different from weather forecast. The former, which targets the meteorological disasters, requires a whole set of observation devices and equipment.

"In this sense, all countries are a community with a shared future in the face of meteorological disasters, and the future lies in data sharing," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World China Company Alert Beijing Same All From Top Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Satellites

Recent Stories

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

24 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

1 hour ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

1 hour ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

1 hour ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.