Open Menu

Chinese Consumer Prices Fall For First Time Since 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Chinese consumer prices fall for first time since 2021

Beijing, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :China's consumer prices contracted last month for the first time in more than two years, official data showed Wednesday, as slowing domestic spending weighs on the country's post-Covid economic recovery.

The Consumer Price Index, the main gauge of inflation, fell 0.3 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said, having flatlined in June.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had anticipated a 0.4 percent decline.

The figures come a day after news that the country's exports last month fell at their fastest pace in more than three years as global demand for Chinese products wanes. Imports also sank for a ninth straight month owing to weak domestic demand.

While a fall in the price of goods may appear beneficial for purchasing power, deflation poses a threat to the broader economy as consumers tend to postpone purchases in the hopes of further reductions.

A lack of demand then forces companies to reduce production, freeze hiring or lay off workers, and agree to new discounts to sell off their stocks -- weighing on profitability even as costs remain the same.

China experienced a short period of deflation at the end of 2020 and early 2021, largely because of a collapse in the price of pork, the most widely consumed meat in the country.

Related Topics

Exports China Same Price May June July Stocks 2020 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

1 hour ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

9 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

9 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

10 hours ago
UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

10 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

10 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

10 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

10 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

10 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous