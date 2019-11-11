UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Consumers Spend Billions In Single's Day Extravaganza

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Chinese consumers spend billions in Single's Day extravaganza

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :E-commerce giant Alibaba filled billions of Dollars in orders on Monday during China's annual "Singles Day" shopping frenzy, the world's biggest 24-hour shopping event.

Total gross merchandise volume settled through the company's payments platform Alipay hit 100 billion Yuan ($14.3 billion) within 63 minutes and 59 seconds, according to Alibaba -- 43 minutes ahead of last year's pace.

The promotion, now in its 11th year, kicked off early Monday with Chinese online buyers seizing on sales prices to snap up everything from electronics to clothing and housewares.

The first $1 billion was spent in just 68 seconds, Alibaba said.

The event is considered a useful annual gauge of consumer sentiment in China, where the economy is in the midst of a long-term slowdown but retail sales have remained a bright spot as China's consumer market continues to grow.

Related Topics

World China Company Market Event From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebrations marking Pr ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports 5.2 percent increas ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dha ..

11 hours ago

AI helping UAE in better planning its future:Omar ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.