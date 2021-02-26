UrduPoint.com
Chinese Coronavirus Jab Brings Relief, And Concern In Hungary

Fri 26th February 2021

Chinese coronavirus jab brings relief, and concern in Hungary

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :"We should be happy to get any vaccine," said Laszlo Cservak, a pensioner queueing in Budapest for China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine shot after Hungary became the first EU member to start using it.

The inoculations began Thursday as some Hungarian doctors fret that Sinopharm's Chinese maker has provided only minimal information on clinical trials of its vaccine, particularly for those aged over 60.

Neither Sinopharm nor Russia's Sputnik V jab, which Budapest also started rolling out this month in another EU first, are approved by the EU's European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In surveys of preferences among the five vaccines now used in Hungary, Sinopharm ranks last behind three western-developed vaccines -- Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca -- as well as Sputnik V.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and health officials have urged citizens to put aside concerns about the Chinese vaccine while pro-government media have promoted its benefits.

For Cservak, waiting restlessly to be called into a vaccination centre -- a pensioners club near the river Danube -- scepticism about the Chinese drug is unwarranted.

"We are a country of 10 million virus experts, and some media are guilty of raising doubts in people who then hesitate to choose non-western vaccines," the 75-year-old told AFP.

