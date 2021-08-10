Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted over drugs

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A Chinese court said on Tuesday it had rejected an appeal by a Canadian citizen who was sentenced to death on drug smuggling charges in a case that has drawn condemnation from Canada.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was given the death penalty in 2019 after an original sentence of 15 years in prison was deemed too lenient, a ruling that came amid a deepening diplomatic rift between Ottawa and Beijing.