Chinese Court Upholds Death Sentence For Canadian Convicted Over Drugs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A Chinese court said on Tuesday it had rejected an appeal by a Canadian citizen who was sentenced to death on drug smuggling charges in a case that has drawn condemnation from Canada.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was given the death penalty in 2019 after an original sentence of 15 years in prison was deemed too lenient, a ruling that came amid a deepening diplomatic rift between Ottawa and Beijing.

