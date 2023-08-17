Open Menu

Chinese Customs Authorities Roll Out New Measures To Support CBZs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The General Administration of Customs on Wednesday announced it has rolled out 23 reform measures to support the comprehensive bonded zones (CBZs).

The move aims to provide more policy support for the high-quality development of the CBZs, expand their functions and streamline their operational procedures.

The new measures will optimize inspection and quarantine operations, launch the classified and graded management of checkpoints, and upgrade key commodity management.CBZs are special commercial zones that enjoy favorable taxation policies managed by customs authorities.

Special customs supervision areas are key platforms for opening-up, especially when it comes to expanding trade and attracting investment. A total of 171 special customs supervision areas have been built in China, including 161 CBZs, according to customs authorities.

