Chinese Customs Intercept Nearly 70,000 Pests In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese customs intercepted a total of 69,500 pests of 384 types last year, keeping biological hazards from entering China, said the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Customs bureaus nationwide have established a prevention mechanism involving quarantine, laboratory tests and epidemic monitoring, according to the GAC.

The GAC said customs staff also cooperated with agricultural, forestry and environmental authorities to intensify the prevention and control of desert locusts, African swine fever and highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The administration has vowed to make continued efforts in animal and plant quarantine to ensure biological safety and protect biodiversity.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

