Chinese Dairy Giant Mengniu Sees Net Profit Rise 11.6 Pct In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023

Chinese dairy giant Mengniu sees net profit rise 11.6 pct in 2022

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :-- Chinese dairy giant Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd. said that its net profit reached 5.4 billion Yuan (about 783.9 million U.S. Dollars) in 2022, marking an annual increase of 11.

6 percent.

In 2022, Mengniu's revenue totaled 92.59 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.1 percent, the company said in its annual report.

The company's revenue from ice cream business surged 33.3 percent from the previous year.

