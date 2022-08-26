Chinese dairy giant Mengnui sees revenue growth in H1

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The revenue of Chinese dairy giant Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd. reached 47.72 billion Yuan (about 6.97 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2022, up 4 percent year on year, according to a report released by the group.

Its net profit attributable to the parent company totaled 3.75 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.3 percent.

The group's liquid milk revenue exceeded 39.6 billion yuan, and its milk powder products revenue reached 1.89 billion yuan in the first half of the year. Its ice cream revenue also increased by 29.9 percent from the previous year.