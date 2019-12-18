UrduPoint.com
Chinese Defense Minister Meets PAF Chief In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

BEIJNG, Dec.18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) ::Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe met with the visiting Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force, in Beijing.

Wei said that China and Pakistan are unique all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Military-to-military relations between China and Pakistan are an important pillar of bilateral relations, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

It is hoped that the two sides will work together to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication, enrich and expand practical cooperation, enhance the capacity to deal with various security risks and challenges, so as to contribute to building a closer community of shared future for China and Pakistan in the new era, Wei added.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid said that Pakistan is willing to further deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation with China in the military field and work together to safeguard the common interests of the two countries.

