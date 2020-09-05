Chinese defense minister urges India counterpart to ease border tension

BEIJING, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) ::Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe has urged the Indian side to jointly ease tensions and safeguard the peace and stability of the China-Indian border.

In a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow, he held Indian side responsible for the current border standoff, according to Chinese defense ministry statement issued here on Saturday morning.

Chinese and Indian soldiers recently engaged in the most serious border clashes since they fought a war in 1962, leaving casualties on both sides. China blamed India for the incidents, calling the actions by Indian border troops "infringing and provocative." Wei said both India and China should abide by the consensus reached by their leaders and solve problems via dialogue and consultation, urging India to strengthen management and control of its frontline troops, and not make provocations or deliberately hype and spread negative information.

In the meeting with Singh, Wei also stressed China's capability of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying not an inch of China's territory should be lost.

Wei called on both sides to work jointly to ease tensions in order to safeguard the peace and stability in the border areas.

Rajnath Singh, for his part, noted the importance of a peaceful border relation with China, saying both sides should keep the channels of military and diplomatic dialogue open.

India agrees to work toward full disengagement of frontline forces as soon as possible and push the relations between the two countries and armies back on track, he added.

It was the first and highest level of face-to-face talks since the June 15 clash in the Galwan river valley.

The disputed border covers nearly 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) of frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control (LaC) and that stretches from Ladakh in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim in the northeast.

The two countries have been trying to settle their border dispute since the early 1990s without success.