Chinese delegation departs for WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition

BEIJING, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The first batch of Chinese delegates to the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition -- a global professional skills promotion event -- departed from Beijing on Wednesday bound for Switzerland.

The European nation is hosting 14 work-related skills competitions this year, and the Chinese delegates will compete in six contests: carpentry; fine woodworking; furniture making; graphic design techniques; print media technology; and electronic techniques.

Sixty-two skill competitions will be held in 15 countries and regions between September and November.

The event will be the official replacement for WorldSkills Shanghai 2022.

The 146-person Chinese delegation comprises 36 contestants who will compete in 34 matches. With an average age of 22, they all come from Chinese vocational schools.

Following close behind the first batch, other delegates will set out in succession to attend the contests in Germany, France, Finland, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Austria.

