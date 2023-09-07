Open Menu

Chinese Delegation To Visit North Korea For Key Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Chinese delegation to visit North Korea for key anniversary

Seoul, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A high-level delegation of Chinese officials will visit North Korea this week to attend celebrations for a key national holiday, both sides said Thursday.

Pyongyang celebrates the 75th anniversary of the country's founding day on September 9 and the nuclear-armed state has previously indicated it will hold a "militia parade" to mark the event.

A delegation headed by China's vice premier Liu Guozhong "will visit the DPRK to participate in the celebrations of the 75th birthday," of the country, the official Korean Central news Agency said, using the North's official acronyms.

The visit came "on the invitation" of North Korea's party and government, it added.

China's foreign ministry confirmed the trip, saying the delegation will visit North Korea "starting from September 8".

Beijing is North Korea's most important ally and economic benefactor, their relationship forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s.

North Korea has been largely closed off from the outside world since early 2020, when it shut its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after three years of Covid-induced isolation, there are increasing signs Pyongyang may be becoming more flexible on border controls.

North Korea's first international commercial flight in three years landed in Beijing last month.

Pyongyang also allowed a delegation of athletes to attend a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan in August.

The latest trip comes less than two months after high-level Chinese and Russian delegations visited Pyongyang.

They attended a military parade in the North Korean capital last month -- the first foreign dignitaries to visit the country in years.

The Chinese delegation was led by politburo member Li Hongzhong. During the parade, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stood between Li and Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who was also visiting the country.

Kim gave Shoigu a tour of a vast defence expo in Pyongyang, personally walking him through his country's newest and most advanced weaponry.

There has been growing speculation that Kim -- who rarely leaves the North -- will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss arms trade on the sidelines of a key forum in Vladivostok next week.

Related Topics

Defence Minister World Russia China Visit Beijing Pyongyang Vladimir Putin Vladivostok North Korea Kazakhstan Kim Jong May August September Border 2020 Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

45 minutes ago
 Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

10 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

10 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

10 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

10 hours ago
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

10 hours ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

10 hours ago
 US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

10 hours ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

10 hours ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

10 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous