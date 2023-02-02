- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Chinese director Rao Xiaozhi wins best director award at SCO film festival in India
Chinese Director Rao Xiaozhi Wins Best Director Award At SCO Film Festival In India
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM
NEW DEHLI, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The five-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) film festival concluded Thursday in India's economic hub Mumbai.
Rao Xiaozhi, director of the Chinese film "Home Coming", won the award for the best director. This edition of the film festival saw 57 films from 14 countries being showcased.