Chinese doctors share minimally invasive surgery expertise with PNG counterparts

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) --:The 12th Chinese medical team stationed in Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Friday kicked off the first minimally invasive surgery training program in Port Moresby, capital of the Pacific island country.

During the opening ceremony held at Port Moresby General Hospital, Chinese doctors from various specialties introduced clinical applications, advantages and recent progress of minimally invasive surgery to their PNG counterparts, and gave hands-on instructions about the use of surgical machines.

Local specialists, working in general surgery, gynecology and urology departments of the hospital, attended the ceremony and expressed interest in mastering new surgical techniques.

Chen Gang, head of the Chinese medical team, said that the team has treated patients with advanced medical technology, and will also help local doctors with better medical knowhow.

The China-Papua New Guinea Friendship Center of Minimally Invasive Surgery was inaugurated in December last year, aiming to provide medical services to local people and train local doctors.

The training program will last for seven weeks.