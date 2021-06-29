UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Driver Zhou To Make F1 Practice Debut In Alonso's Alpine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Chinese driver Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Alonso's Alpine

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Zhou Guanyu will take a major step towards becoming the first full-time Chinese driver in Formula One after the Alpine team announced he will take part in practice at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old from Shanghai, who tops the F2 standings, will borrow the car of two-time former world champion Fernando Alonso for the first free practice session on Friday.

Zhou, who is already a test driver for Alpine, called his first time behind the wheel in Formula One practice "a dream coming true".

Zhou, who uses the English name "Joe" and went to school in Britain, added: "It's going to be even more special that I'm driving Fernando's car as he inspired me to pursue a career in racing when I was young." Zhou follows compatriot Ma Qinghua, who drove in several practice sessions in 2012-2013 with the HRT and Caterham teams, the official Formula One website said.

Ma failed to secure a full-time seat in the sport.

Alpine's chief executive Laurent Rossi called it "an important step" in Zhou's promising career.

"This experience will greatly help him as he makes very solid progress towards the ultimate target that constitutes a full-time F1 seat," said Rossi.

Zhou, who as a little boy played with toy cars, has never made any secret of his determination to race in F1 and make history for his country.

Speaking to AFP earlier this year, he said: "I would say definitely I'm the closest ever to get into Formula One as a Chinese driver.

"But the last step is the hardest."

Related Topics

World China Driver Car Young Shanghai Progress Alpine From Race

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

7 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

9 hours ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

9 hours ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

9 hours ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

9 hours ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.