UrduPoint.com

Chinese, Dutch Airlines Resume Direct Flights To Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Chinese, Dutch airlines resume direct flights to Beijing

AMSTERDAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese, Dutch airlines resumed their direct flights from Amsterdam to Beijing on Sunday after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.

At a boarding gate at Schiphol Airport for a fully-booked China Southern Airlines flight to Beijing, passengers were presented with colorful wooden tulip flowers as gifts to mark the memorable occasion.

The passengers departed from the Schiphol Airport at 8:40 p.m. local time and were scheduled to arrive at Beijing Daxing International Airport after a 10-hour flight.

Wilco Sweijen, airline partnerships director at Schiphol Airport, told Xinhua that it was the first time that the airport was having flights between Beijing Daxing and Amsterdam.

"We're very happy with that, because now that the (Chinese) capital is connected again to Amsterdam. That's great," said Sweijen, who was among airport representatives giving out tulip flowers to passengers.

Mack Su, European sales manager of the Chinese airline, told Xinhua that the Amsterdam-Beijing route was disrupted in March 2020 due to COVID-19, and its resumption marked the airline's "comprehensive and accelerated recovery in the China-Europe market.

" The new Amsterdam-Beijing Daxing route will start with four weekly flights and increase in accordance with market demand, said Su. Besides the Beijing route, China Southern Airlines also operates flights between Amsterdam and Guangzhou, a metropolis in south China, four times a week.

Also on Sunday, a flight of Dutch airline KLM left Schiphol Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport, marking the resumption of KLM's flight route to Beijing disrupted by the pandemic.

In an earlier press release, the Dutch airline said it marked the "recovery of the routes from and via Amsterdam to China. The Chinese market is important in KLM's network, due to demand from business travelers." Sweijen said that the number of flights between the Netherlands and China has now increased to 27 a week from only six about a year ago due to higher passenger flows.

"That's only passenger flights," he stressed, expressing a belief that more flights could be added in the near future.

"We see the load factors are good. So we are very happy that it means that there's a big demand for it," he said.

Related Topics

Business China Guangzhou Beijing Amsterdam Netherlands March Sunday 2020 Market From Airport P

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before c ..

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before court in seven cases

12 minutes ago
 PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection aga ..

PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection again: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

3 hours ago
 England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.