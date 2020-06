(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com jumped 5.75 percent higher on its Hong Kong debut Thursday, after raising almost $4 billion in an initial public offering that was the world's second biggest this year.

The firm opened at HK$239, compared with its listing price of HK$226.